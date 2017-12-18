Abortions for Illegals? Obama said 'OK,' Trump says 'No Way'

While the Trump administration takes a harder line on immigrants who illegally enter the United States than the Obama administration did, the Trump administration appears to value their unborn children more.

Sometimes unaccompanied underage girls who enter the Unites States illegally are taken into federal custody. At times, those girls are pregnant and want an abortion. As of March, the Trump policy is to deny such requests, whereas during the Obama administration, did not stand in the way of immigrants in U.S. custody from having abortions.

The Trump Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees pregnant underage illegals in federal custody states its policy as having "strong and constitutionally legitimate interests in promoting its interest in life, in refusing to facilitate abortion, and in not providing incentives for pregnant minors to illegally cross the border to obtain elective abortions while in federal custody."

Nevertheless, two undocumented, pregnant 17-year-olds in federal custody are asking a judge to let them get abortions despite the administration's policy against it. The judge has done it before. She's U.S. district Judge Tanya Chutkan, who, ordered the government to allow an undocumented teenager from Central America who was in federal custody, to have the abortion she wanted-which she then got in October.

Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, who are representing the two teens — one who is 10 weeks pregnant and the other, 22 weeks pregnant — say the new policy is an unconstitutional ban on abortion because it strips them of their right to make an independent decision about becoming a parent. One ACLU lawyer complaining on their website that girls under the Trump policy, underage pregnant females are taken to crisis pregnancy centers and offered religious counseling to try to convince them to carry their babies to term.