As the Season of Giving Kicks into High Gear, What Motivates People to Give?

Overall, Americans are pretty generous. And during the holiday season, their giving peaks.

This year marked the fifth annual Giving Tuesday and according to the Network for Good, $116.7 million was donated on Giving Tuesday in 2015.

In 2016 that number jumped to $168 million and 2017 is expected to fare even better.

The 2017 year-end-giving season comes as the House and Senate present tax overhaul plans that could raise the standard deduction and reduce the incentive to itemize. Without that incentive non-profits are concerned people won't give.

Just what is it that motivates people to give to help others? Is it just for a tax break or are other factors involved?

CBN News put that question to Steven Taylor, Senior Vice President & Counsel for Public Policy for United Way.

"Chief among the reasons Americans give is our nation's unique tradition of philanthropy, which is at least partially derived from religious beliefs. Many Americans give because of their faith," explained Taylor.

He added, "It think people rarely give only because of tax incentives. The amount an individual gives away is always more than the tax relief for the gift. People give for personal reasons, but the tax relief allows them to give more."

"If Congress takes away the tax relief, then people will give less," said Taylor.

CBN News also asked people on Facebook if they would be negatively affected if the tax exemption for charity giving went away, and if so would their giving decrease or stay the same?

Nearly 500 people responded to the poll and 91% said that they would donate the same amount compared to just nine percent who said they would donate less.

Tammy Lindsey Summer replied to the poll, "Stay the same..I don't do it for the tax benefit, I do it because it's the right thing to do."

"May be even more," replied Ndunda Rose

Jerry Johnson said his giving would also stay the same, "I don't deduct my giving anyway so it would be the same or more."

"We give because God first gave to us," said Joe Davila. "AND CONTINUES TO. We give with joyful hearts in the same of Jesus Christ our Lord," he said.

Meanwhile, researchers from the National Institutes of Health discovered that people who give generously are healthier.

They found that generosity stimulates the reward center in the brain, releasing chemicals that strengthen the immune system.

After all, the Bible says in Acts 20:35..."It is more blessed to give than to receive."

