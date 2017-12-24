'Christmas is About Christ’: Franklin Graham Sets the Record Straight This Christmas

With all the surrounding controversy about whether or not to say 'Merry Christmas,' evangelist Franklin Graham is setting the record straight.

"Christmas is really about the birth of Jesus Christ and that's what we're celebrating. On Christmas we give gifts, but Christmas is about God giving -- giving his son Jesus Christ," Graham told Fox & Friends.

He also praised President Trump for "making Christmas great again" by publicly saying Jesus is the reason for the season.

"I'm so excited that the president isn't afraid to mention the name of Jesus Christ and that he boldly stands for not only Christ, but all religious freedom," he said.

Graham believes Trump's pro-faith stance comes at a time when he says Christianity is under attack.

"Christians, and we're the majority, are under attack from the secularists," he said. "There's plenty of court cases right now before the Supreme Court where people have been put out of business because they refuse to bake a cake for somebody because of their religious beliefs."

"We do have a president who does care and I think he's going to do all he can to stand with us," he added.

Graham also weighed in on his father Bill Graham, and how he's planning to spend Christmas this year.

"He's home. He's resting well. He's just old. He doesn't see well, doesn't hear very well...but his mind is still clear and I'm going down with my wife on Christmas day and we're going to have lunch with him," he said. "My father, all his life, he never veered from the calling God had on his life which was to preach the gospel -- to tell men and women about a God that loves them and is willing to forgive their sin if they're willing to repent, turn from their sin and by faith believe on the name of Jesus Christ."