The Latest: Shooting Leaves 1 Deputy Dead in Suburban Denver

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on shooting in suburban Denver that left one sheriff’s deputy dead, four deputies and two civilians wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and “no longer a threat.”

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.