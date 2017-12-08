Doctored Document? Roy Moore Accuser Admits She Penned Part of Yearbook Inscription

Watch CBN’s November 2017 interview with Mat Staver of the Liberty Counsel, who’s known Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore for 25 years. Staver questioned the allegations against Moore and even questioned the signatures.

One of the women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of making inappropriate advances toward her when she was a teen appears to be amending her story.



In an interview Friday with ABC's Tom Llamas, Beverly Young Nelson revealed she added "notes" beneath Moore's inscription in her 1977 yearbook.

The message in question read: "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' Love, Roy Moore D.A., 12-22-77, Olde Hickory House."

"He signed your yearbook?" Llamas' asked Nelson.

"He did sign it," she replied.

"And you made some notes underneath?" Llamas pressed.



"Yes," Nelson said, not specifying what notes she made.

Friday's revelation comes after Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference last month in which she accused Moore of assaulting her when she was a high school student and he was 30.

Moore's campaign wasted no time challenging the allegations, insisting the yearbook inscription was not his handwriting.

"I've got a question for Gloria Allred and Ms. Nelson," Moore's lawyer, Phillip L. Jauregui, said in a November press conference. "Do you still hold that everything written in that yearbook was written by Judge Moore? Or was it written by somebody else? That's not an allegation. It's a question."

Moore himself responded in a tweet Friday, saying, "Now she herself admits to lying."

Meanwhile, Allred held a press conference Friday defending her client. She presented a report by forensic document expert, Arthur Anthony, asserting that the yearbook signature belongs to Moore.