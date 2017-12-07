Extreme Purple Warning: Devastating California Wildfires Hit Unprecedented High

The wind and wildfire danger in California has hit an unprecedented high.

The state has a color-coded system showing how strong the winds are expected to be to fuel the region's powerful wildfires.

That system has pushed into a never-before-seen territory, purple, which means "extreme."

The state's fire director says it means winds could reach hurricane strength at 80 miles per hour.

So far, 90,000 acres have burned in Ventura County, alone.



People have returned to their neighborhoods to discover their houses are nothing but rubble.

"I'm grateful we have our home, but I'm very sad for my neighbors, and the way my neighbors look. And it's just horrible," California resident Barbara Rader said.

"I have a 16-year-old son," resident Tom Quinn said. "It's the house he grew up in. It's hard for him, but he has a good attitude."

Authorities ordered tens of thousands of people to evacuate because of the three major wildfires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

They've destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings.