Franklin Graham Remembers His Father's Gospel Music Debut

Most people know Billy Graham as the powerful preacher who's lead countless people to Christ, but a lesser known fact is that Graham was once featured on a song with country singer Johnny Cash called "The Preacher Said, Jesus Said" years ago.

Franklin Graham highlighted his father's musical debut called "The Preacher Said, Jesus Said" Thursday on his Facebook page.

"How about this for #TBT (Throw Back Thursday)? My father Billy Graham and Johnny Cash on the same album! A friend brought me an original "Man in Black" album from 1971 because it has the song "The Preacher Said, 'Jesus Said' (with Billy Graham)." I found the song on YouTube and thought you might enjoy it--let me know," he said.

The message behind the song is that Jesus is the only truth in a world of so much confusion.

Click below to hear the full song: