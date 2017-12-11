Franklin Graham Speaks Out on the Latest Terror Attack

The Rev. Franklin Graham is responding to Monday's terror attack in a New York City subway.

Police say Akayed Ullah, 27, detonated a potentially deadly device that was strapped to his body at the height of rush hour, injuring himself and several others.

On Facebook, evangelist Graham wrote, "Once again our nation has been attacked by radical Islam."

"According to media reports, a Muslim immigrant from Bangladesh, inspired by ISIS, detonated a pipe bomb this morning in New York City. As the Syrian and Iraqi governments celebrate what they call the "victory over ISIS," the battle against radical Islam is far from over," Graham continued.

He added, "I'm thankful that the Supreme Court agreed with and upheld President Trump's travel ban which is so important for the security of our country."

Graham related the story of a woman who said she was on her way to work when she 'heard the explosion, saw the smoke, and ran. He said the woman reportedly said, "If I didn't believe in God, I believe in God today."

Graham ended his post by encouraging prayer for the victims of this latest terror attack.

"Pray for those injured this morning," he said.

"Let's also pray for President Donald J. Trump and our leaders in Washington - both Democrat and Republican - that God would give them wisdom and they would listen to His voice," Graham wrote.

