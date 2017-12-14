Government Decides Today Who Should Control the Internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Controversy at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today as commissioners take a big vote to decide how your Internet provider operates. About 100 people showed up to protest in Washington.

“Look this is about money, it’s about the bottom line. They want to maximize their bottom line and do whatever they can under the law,” one protester told CBN News referring to internet companies.

Commissioners are expected to roll back Obama-era regulations that prohibit providers from slowing down certain websites or apps to allow others to work faster.

Those regulations are known as "net neutrality" and are designed to prevent internet providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others.

For instance, under the changes, an Internet company could open a bigger broadband spigot, so-called fast lanes, for someone using say Netflix since it may require more bandwidth.

Under the Obama administration, the FCC worked for years to figure out how to ensure that the Internet serves everyone equally, with all traffic over the Web getting equal treatment so that no business or website is able to move faster over the net than any others.

At the heart of the issue: should the FCC regulate the Internet like a telephone or should the government stay out of it and let the free market regulate it?

Internet providers argue users won't notice any changes, but critics fear their providers will be able to see and control what they do online. They're also concerned the cost of internet service will increase.

“We’re very concerned that when the protections are rolled back, large internet service providers will be able to charge more for people to access their content,” one protestor at the FCC told CBN News.

Those who favor the free market approach say liberals are fear mongering. They point out that big companies like Google already control the information you are exposed to by displaying their products first in searches.

Critics are settling in for a long fight that could wind up back in the courts.