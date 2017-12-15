High School Removes Church Banner from Football Stadium After Complaint

Turns out, they can't do 'all things.'

New Palestine High School in Indiana recently had to take down a banner that read "I can do all things — Dragons Football" and advertised a local church, after a humanist legal group claimed it's unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it's goal is to protect "separation between state and church." They wrote to the district superintendent warning that by displaying the banner, the high school endorses the church's religious message.

According to the Greenfield Daily Reporter, the school hung the banner advertising Realife Church as appreciation for the congregation's donations to the football program.

Real Life Church said the phrase "I can do all things" was chosen because it's a motivational message of "Let's go get them; let's do it."

Those words also begin the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."