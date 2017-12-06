Hollywood Sexual Predators Named in Audio File from 1993 Interview with Corey Feldman

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reportedly has found missing audio files from 1993 naming sexual predators in Hollywood.

Former child-actor Corey Feldman came forward in October claiming to have recorded the information for the Sherrif's Office during their investigation into molestation charges against Michael Jackson. Now, Fox News reports, the Sherrif's Office says it's located copies of the missing files.

"A copy of Mr. Feldman's interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release," the Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement.

Feldman has been adamant for years about sexual misconduct in Hollywood. He maintains that he and several other child actors were subjected to repeated episodes of sexual abuse at the hands of movie-industry insiders.

"Ask anybody in our group of kids at that time: They were passing us back and forth to each other," Feldman told the Hollywood Reporter.

Feldman also made the allegations four years ago on the The View.

"There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey (Haim) that are still working, they're still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business," Feldman said in the 2013 video. "And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now."

"Are you saying they are pedophiles and that they are still in this business?" then-host Barbara Walters asked. "Yes," Feldman replied.

Feldman later said in the interview that parents who want to put their children in the industry should do so carefully, without "naïveté."

This latest development announced by the Sheriff's office may bring some vindication to Feldman--but he hasn't been waiting around for the authorities to take action. The "Stand By Me" star launched a project this year called The Truth Campaign aimed at revealing secret's in Hollywood.

"What I'm proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also potentially bring down a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child," said Feldman.

"I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today," Feldman stated, claiming his story connects pedophilia to a major Hollywood studio.

Feldman launched an Indigogo campaign to raise the funds necessary to produce a film about his experiences and hire a legal team.

