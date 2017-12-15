'I Absolutely Deny This Allegation': VA Rep Bobby Scott Fights Sexual Misconduct Allegations

M. Reese Everson, a lawyer and former Congressional Black Caucus fellow, accused Congressman Bobby Scott, D-Va., on Friday of sexual misconduct.

Everson says Scott inappropriately touched her back in 2013 and offered to advance her career if she let him have his way.

“I was retaliated against, I was wrongfully terminated, and I was blackballed – or black listed, whatever the appropriate term is,” Everson said in a press conference Friday. “I was prevented from moving forward in my career because I attempted to run from a situation that was sexually inappropriate, where I had been propositioned to have a sexual relationship with my boss that I did not want.”

“During that time, I was touched inappropriately and I brushed it off,” continued Everson. “Things happened that I dismissed because I didn’t want to believe they were happening.”

Everson’s attorney, Jack Burkman, has called on Scott to resign.

“We call toay for Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia to resign immediately,” said Burkman.

Scott, who has been in Congress for 25 years, quickly released a statement denying the allegations:

“Today, a former Congressional Black Caucus Foundation fellow, backed by a Republican operative known for dabbling in outlandish conspiracy theories, falsely alleged an act of sexual harassment against me. I absolutely deny this allegation of misconduct. I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time. Sexual harassment and assault are serious issues deserving of critical attention and review. No one should be subjected to sexual harassment or be treated unfairly. I have fought to promote and ensure that in my political and professional life and I live by it personally. The recent national discussion about sexual harassment is valued and important to our work to continue to make the workplace free from harassment and discrimination. False allegations will squander this momentous opportunity for dialogue on meaningful change in the workplace. I am confident that this false allegation will be seen for what it is when the facts are adequately reviewed.”