What Melania Trump Wants You to Do for Christmas, and How She's Leading the Way

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence have a busy day scheduled on Wednesday as they travel to Texas to help Texans affected by this year's hurricane.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will first go to Corpus Christi to meet with first responders who are a part of the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort. The two will then travel to Rockport, Texas to meet with a family who was left homeless by the storm. They plan to tour the site of the family's old home and will also see the family's manufactured housing unit provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The family will live in the unit until their home can be rebuilt.

"The effects of the hurricane season are still being felt throughout southern portions of the United States and in Puerto Rico, and residents still need our help," said Mrs. Trump in a White House statement. "While I am heartened by the strength and resilience of those impacted by the storms, I will continue doing all that I can to lend a voice and shine a spotlight on those who need assistance to rebuild and start new family traditions."

"As Christmas and the New Year approach, I encourage people to lend their time volunteering or providing financial support to those still reeling from the hurricanes," Mrs. Trump continued.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will also visit a local elementary school, touring classrooms and speaking with faculty and students about the hurricane. The two women will end their day in the Lone Star State by stopping by a local food bank to meet with volunteers and to help sort boxes of donations.



"Our hearts are encouraged by the people of Texas and their continued enthusiasm to help each other pick up the pieces and rebuild after Hurricane Harvey," said Mrs. Pence in the statement. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to accompany the First Lady in Texas and to visit with families and their children in the communities most impacted by the storm. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Texas."

