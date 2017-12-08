New Jersey Pastor Arrested on Charges of Sexually Abusing Children

Church leaders have removed a prominent pastor from his leadership duties after New Jersey authorities arrested him on accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Harry L. Thomas is pastor of Come Alive Church and co-founder of Creation Festival, one of the country's largest Christian music festivals. The 74-year-old was charged this week with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Thomas is currently being held in a guarded medical facility because he is too ill for jail.

According to NJ.com, Thomas allegedly assaulted four children over a 16-year period, starting in 1999. New Jersey police are actively searching for more possible victims.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Come Alive Church released the following statement on their website:

"It is with deep regret and saddened hearts that the Elders and Trustees of Come Alive New Testament Church have indefinitely suspended Pastor Harry Thomas from all leadership positions with the church and all associated ministries," the statement read.

"While the allegations are unrelated to his roles in these ministries, leadership is actively cooperating with the authorities and has determined this to be the proper course of action at this time until there can be a full investigation. It is requested that all pray for the parties involved," the statement concluded.