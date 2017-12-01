CBN News Launches Podcast to Take You Behind the Scenes for Stories You Won't Hear Anywhere Else

CBN News launches a new podcast on December 4. The audio podcast tackles the top stories of the day, with behind-the-scenes insight from CBN News reporters and producers.

Hosted and produced by reporter Caitlin Burke, The CBN News Daily Rundown will bring listeners inside the newsroom where they'll hear about the planning, people and surprising insights that the CBN News team experiences while working on stories for the digital and television audiences of the network.

The CBN News Daily Rundown will be posted Monday through Friday by 10:30 a.m. each morning. Listeners can subscribe to it n on most popular podcast networks like iTunes and Google Play, and also at CBNNews.com.

“As one of the key voices at CBN News speaking to the millennial generation, I’m so excited to invite my peers and the rest of our CBN News audience into conversations with my colleagues on The CBN News Daily Rundown,” said host and producer Caitlin Burke.

“Insights into their interviews, topics and process will give listeners not only a better understanding of those stories and the CBN News team, but also how we decide what to cover, what we do first when news breaks, as well as how the stories impact us and our audience. We’ll let the listener in, in a way we’ve never been able to do before,” she said.

For details about this exciting new venture, click on the box above to see Gordon Robertson's interview with Caitlin on Friday's 700 Club