No More: How This Bullied Student's Story Caught the Attention of Faith Leaders, Captain America, and Justin Bieber

Celebrities and faith leaders are speaking out against bullying after a Tennessee mother posted a video of her middle school son tearfully explaining how students at his school bullied him.

Kimberly Jones made the video after picking up Keaton early from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

"They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends," said Keaton Jones. He also said students at lunch poured milk on him and threw bread at him and that others had also been bullied.

"I don't like that they do it to me and I for sure don't like that they do it to other people 'cause it's not ok," Keaton said.

The video has been viewed more than 18 million times since Jones posted it and a crowdsourcing page for Keaton's future education has brought in more than $29,000.

Faith leaders have responded on social media with support for young Keaton.

"There are lots of us standing with you Keaton," tweeted Southern Baptist spokesman Russell Moore. "Most importantly, Jesus loves you and I believe the good news that he'll get the last word on this."

Other faith leaders including author Trillia Newbell, pastor Denny Burk, Focus on the Family vice president Kelly Rosati and pastor Ray Ortlund have expressed their concern and care.

At Liberty University, leaders showed the video at convocation Monday morning and spoke to students about bullying according to David Nasser, senior vice president for spiritual development.

Keaton's plight has even generated celebrity attention. Actor Chris Evans tweeted "stay strong Keaton" and invited him to his Avengers premier in Los Angeles next year.

Pop singer Justin Bieber said "you're inspiring so many people with your message."

Starting University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano spent time with Keaton over the weekend calling him "very special" and "the little brother I always wanted."

Greg Clay, the principal at Keaton's school, told a Tennessee newspaper on Monday that the incident that Keaton described was resolved weeks ago and that he wasn't aware of repeated bullying.

Still, Clay said the school would hold an assembly on Monday to discuss bullying with students. The school did not allow media to attend.