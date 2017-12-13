'Now We Are Just Days Away': Trump Promises Tax Cuts Will Help Middle-Income Families

It’s beginning to look a lot like a new tax law for Christmas. With Senate and House leaders striking a final agreement on a compromise bill, President Trump is now days away from signing it into law.

At the White House Wednesday, the president made his final pitch to Americans by bringing middle-class families to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in an attempt to show how the tax plan will benefit them.

“This is for the people of middle income,” Trump said from the White House Foyer. “This is for companies that are going to create jobs. This is for very, very special people.”

As each family took to the podium, they explained how lifting their tax burdens would help pay for their children’s college tuition, home renovations and a chance to breathe a bit easier.

On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged major tax relief and, despite no help from Democrats, the bill is expected to become law sometime next week. “We’ll have very little Democrat support and that’s for political reasons,” Trump says. “They like it a lot and they can’t say it.”

For Trump, this will be his first major legislative achievement since taking office and it comes at a time when, according to economic experts, the economy is humming along. “As a candidate, I promised we would pass a massive tax cut for the everyday working family…now we are just days away.”

While some critics argue how some middle class families won’t see any relief or even a tax increase, White House officials say not only will families see a lighter tax burden, they’ll also see an improving economy after a drastic cut in the corporate tax rate takes effect.

“I’m here today to tell you we will never let bad things happen with respect to the economy of our country,” Trump promised.

White House officials say the goal has always been to pass tax reform by the end of the year with the hope that it will spur the economy even further, especially before the 2018 Midterm Elections.

Trump said Wednesday that if he signs the bill by Christmas, which is expected now, Americans will “see lower taxes and bigger paychecks beginning in February.”