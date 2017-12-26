Old Man Winter Makes Its Return Just In Time for Holiday Travel

The weather outside was frightful, as snow blanketed the country from the Pacific Northwest to New England Christmas Day.



In Washington State, snow and ice caused vehicle crashes along the highways.



"People started stopping and went to check on the people in the truck and that other truck, I think it's a truck ran into that truck that is upside down," described Raul Rubalcava.



Traffic in Pennsylvania was no better as a jackknifed tractor trailer brought cars to a dead stop along I-90.

Erie International Airport recorded a record breaking 21 inches of snow on Monday.



Midwesterners were struck by below zero wind chills.

Several Midwesterners said preparation is key.



"I dress in layers as you can see. I have a hoodie on, a sweater on, a thermal on, hats, gloves," said a Milwaukee resident.

"You just prepare with your coat, your mittens, your muffs and everything you need to take care of," advised a Chicagoan.



In the Northeast, there was a scary moment for passengers aboard a JetBlue flight at Logan International Airport, as icy conditions caused the plane to slide off the runway.



"We were straight and all of sudden started fishtailing and it started getting rough," described one passenger.

"Once I realized were going off the runway I was like uh-uh," another added.



JetBlue issued a statement saying there were no injuries in that incident.



But not everyone is dreading the snow.

Children from Chicago to Wisconsin took the winter weather in strides and made the most of the snowy conditions with a little sledding.



"We thought we would kill some hours sledding out here," one said.



For the parts of the country that missed out on their White Christmas, forecasters predict the snow and ice will continue into New Year's Eve.