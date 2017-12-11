Oprah Prays 'Peace Be Still' As Devastating Wildfires Threaten Her Community

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

The Thomas Fire, one of several wildfires currently burning, has consumed more than 230,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, prompted tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed nearly 800 structures.

Another 18,000 structures are at risk.

According to CNN, the fire, which is in the top five of the state's largest modern fires, is larger than New York City and Boston combined.

Don and Julie Myers are among many Californians who lost their home to the raging fires. They were forced flee, leaving behind many of their precious possessions.

But in the midst of this devastation, the Myers found a glimmer of hope.

When they returned home Dec. 6, Don found his wife's wedding ring in the rubble and ashes.

He then got down on one knee and proposed to Julie again.

TMZ is reporting the fire has also spread to Montecito, where celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres reside.

"Peace be Still, is my prayer tonight," Winfrey tweeted Sunday night. "For all the fires raging thru my community and beyond. #peacebestill"

DeGeneres was forced to evacuate her new beach side home Sunday.

"Our house is under threat of being burned," she said on Twitter. "We just had to evacuate our pets I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters."

Paris Hilton tweeted that her house has also been evacuated and shared a video that shows the 405 freeway before it was shut down.

"This wildfire in LA is terrifying!" she said. My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!'

Gusty winds and dry conditions are hampering efforts to contain the blaze and forecasters don't expect rain for at least 10 days.

Meanwhile, CBN News issued an urgent call to pray for the wildfires and those in its path, and thousands from around the world have responded.

Murletter Renee Stitt said, "Praying daily."

"Lord, please send them rain to help put the fires out. The firemen must be tally exhausted. They need your help Lord , we ask in your precious Son's name, Jesus. Amen," wrote Charlene Witham.