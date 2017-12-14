President and First Lady Release First White House Christmas Portrait

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are wishing America a Merry Christmas by releasing their official 2017 holiday portrait.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump are pictured in the Cross Hall of the White House -- a room which the first lady helped decorate.

The First Lady's theme is "Time-Honored Traditions" and features snow-frosted Christmas trees, a 350 pound gingerbread house, and glistening lights.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence also released their Christmas portrait. They are pictured at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.