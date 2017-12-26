President Trump and His Family Celebrate Christmas in Florida

President Trump and his family had a little fun of their own this Christmas.

The first couple posted selfies on their Twitter accounts in celebration and spent Christmas Eve on his private club's golf course near West Palm Beach, Fla.

"I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it's back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!" he tweeted in the evening, after a day with his family.

The president also spent the day making telephone calls to US troops overseas and fielding children's calls into the NORAD Santa tracker program.

"Every American heart is thankful to you and we're asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families," he told Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members via video hook-up from his estate, according to the Associated Press.

Trump and First Lady Melania also attended Christmas Eve services at the same church in which they were married – Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, where congregants welcomed them with a standing ovation. The Trumps wed there in 2005.

The first couple also released a brief video in which the president wanted to "wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas."

"This Christmas season we celebrate our blessings as Americans, and we pray for peace all over the world," Mrs. Trump said.

"On behalf of Melania, myself, baron and the entire Trump family... God bless you, God bless America and have a very very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the president said.