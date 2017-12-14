R.C. Sproul Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Theologian and founder of Ligonier Ministries, R.C. Sproul, 78, is "critically ill" and being supported by a ventilator according to his ministries website.

Sproul was hospitalized on Dec. 2 because of "respiratory difficulties."

"The doctors believe this is not pneumonia, but an exacerbation of his emphysema due to the flu so he has been put on a ventilator to help his breathing. Thank you for praying for his recovery," a blog entry posted on the Ligonier site read.

He has remained in serious condition since then and in the latest update, Tuesday, his condition was still critical.

"There is not much change in Dr. Sproul's overall condition. He is critically ill and his breathing is being supported by the ventilator. Though there is no fever, the medical team continues to work to reduce the ventilator support in an effort to have his lungs resume their proper function," noted Ligonier.

"This is an hour-by-hour situation with many techniques being used to adjust sedation levels and improve respiratory function. We are waiting on the Lord and asking you to continue in prayer for Dr. Sproul and his family," the update concluded.