Tax Cuts By the Numbers: Here's How It Affects You

Here's the breakdown of how the final tax relief bill expected to pass Congress next week will affect individuals, families and businesses as released by the House and Senate Conference Committee.

How it Affects Individuals and Families

Lowers individual taxes and sets the rates at 0%, 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%

Increases the standard deduction from $6,500 and $13,000 under current law to $12,000 and $24,000 for individuals and married couples, respectively

Allows people to write off the cost of state and local taxes – up to $10,000

Expands the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 for single filers and married couples. The tax credit is fully refundable up to $1,400 and begins to phase-out for families making over $400,000

Preserves the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

Preserves the Adoption Tax Credit

Mortgage interest deduction: For all homeowners with existing mortgages that were taken out to buy a home, there will be no change to the mortgage interest deduction. For homeowners with new mortgages on a first or second home, the home mortgage interest deduction will be available up to $750,000.

Expands the medical expense deduction for 2017 and 2018 for medical expenses exceeding 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income, and rising to 10 percent beginning in 2019.

Continues and expands the deduction for charitable contributions

Eliminates the individual mandate penalty tax in Obamacare

Maintains the Earned Income Tax Credit

Allows families to use 529 accounts to save for elementary, secondary and higher

Exempts the value of reduced tuition from taxes for graduate students

Retains popular retirement savings options such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)

Increases the exemption amount from the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

Doubles the exemption of the Death Tax

How it Affects Businesses