Texas Church Comes Together for Christmas, Remembers Victims

After facing tragedy less than two months ago, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas remembered the victims of November's mass shooting in a special Christmas ceremony.

A gunman open fired on the church during Sunday morning worship on November 5th killing 26 people. Since then, the community has mourned and worked to recover from the horrible event.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy led the traditional Christmas Eve service where he told his congregation to look to the light and hope, WBTV reported.

Pomeroy and his wife, Sheri, lost their 14-year-old daughter Annabelle in the shooting.

To continue spreading Christmas hope, the small church even held a toy drive for kids in the community on Saturday where more than 40 motorcyclists participated in delivering the toys.

Churchgoers told WBTV they couldn't thank Pomeroy enough and that Christmas is all about faith.