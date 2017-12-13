Texas Imam Calls for Israel and America's Destruction

In a recorded prayer posted to his Facebook page, Sheikh Ramadan Elsabagh called on "Allah" to "destroy the Zionists and their allies."



The post, which seems to be a response to President Trump's proclamation the day before recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, appears to have since been made private or deleted.



The Investigative Project on Terrorism translated Elsabagh's Arabic prayer which said, "Our Lord, help holy Palestine. Oh Allah, be with your oppressed worshippers in Palestine. Oh Allah, destroy the Zionists and their allies, and those who assist them, and those who allowed them into the abodes of the Muslims."

He continued, "Oh Allah save Al Aqsa (the mosque on Jerusalem's temple mount) from the hands of the accursed violators, whom you have cursed in every book, and cursed them through every prophet."

"Oh Allah destroy them."

Elsabagh is listed as the head of the ISF Islamic Institute in Garland, Texas.

The video drew several comments of "amen, amen," according to The Investigative Project on Terrorism.