'This Is Not an Isolated Incident': Teen Attacked Outside of Planned Parenthood

Police are investigating a violent attack outside of a Planned Parenthood facility in Virginia Saturday.

According to Students for Life of America, a pro-life organization, a group of pro-life volunteers were gathered on the sidewalk outside of the facility hoping to pray for the women going inside. That’s when a woman began to accost the students, shouting expletives and threats.

Soon after, things took a hostile turn when she grabbed a sign that read “All people are made in the image of God.” There is no video of this part of the confrontation.

According to SFLA, she walked away for a bit. This is where the video begins.

See the video posted to the SFLA Facebook Page here.

“We’re praying for you,” shouted 15-year-old Purity Thomas.

“Maybe I should take your sign too? “she replied.

The two continue for a few seconds more before the assailant strikes Thomas in the face.

According to the SFLA Facebook page, the teen has a concussion but is otherwise okay.

“It’s horrific that a minor expressing love for pregnant women was targeted for violence. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident,” said SFLA president Kristan Hawkins.

SFLA says it is their custom to meet outside of the facility every week.

According to SFLA, the woman was questioned by police and released.

It is unclear whether that assailant is an employee or associated with the facility in any official way.

That particular Planned Parenthood location is closed Sunday. CBN News did reach out to Planned Parenthood’s media relations for comment and have not received a response as of publication.