Trump Awards Purple Heart at Walter Reed, Pence Visits Troops in Afghanistan

President Trump visited wounded service members and their families at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Thursday.

Before his departure, Trump told reporters, "We're just going to wish them a Merry Christmas [and] a Happy New Year."

"We love those people," he said.

During the visit, Trump presented one soldier wounded in Afghanistan with the Purple Heart. He called them "some of the bravest people in the world."

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence paid a surprise holiday visit to US troops in Afghanistan.

He arrived at the largest US base in the country on Thursday, later traveling to Kabul where he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

He also met with Ambassador John Bass and General John W. Nicholson.

The vice president brought a very special message to the troops.

"And this commander-in-chief has empowered our battlefield commanders with the freedom and flexibility you need to win. Bureaucrats don't win battles – soldiers do. And under this president, we will never allow bureaucracy to stand in the way of victory."

The trip comes as the Trump administration tries to stabilize Afghanistan in its battle against the Taliban.