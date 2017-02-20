30 Years Later, Bob Jones University Tax Exempt Status Restored

Bob Jones University's tax exempt status is back after it was revoked 30 years ago over the school's ban on interracial dating.

The school had dropped its interracial ban in 2000, and an old president from the school apologized for discrimination eight years later.

However, University President Steve Pettit told The Greenville News (ITAL) no one tried to get the university's nonprofit status back from the IRS before he took over in 2014.

He said the university had to create a complicated plan to restore their status.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1983 that the IRS revoking Bob Jones University's tax-exempt status was legal because the federal government's focus to end racial discrimination was more important.