Ambulances and Abortion Clinics: Pro-Life Video Highlights Dangers of Abortion

The pro-life group Operation Rescue has released a video showing ambulances responding to patients at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities across the nation.

The video shows 18 ambulances that have been called to Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide over the past year to transport patients suffering medical emergencies.

Many of the patients have serious and life-threatening complications from abortions, including hemorrhage, severe pain, and seizures.

One story highlighted in the video refers to a 23-year-old who Operation Rescue says died at home after having an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo, MI. However, her official cause of death is pending investigation.

The woman's frantic mother can be heard on a 9-1-1 call.

"Caller: No! Oh God, no!"

"Operator: 911 What's your emergency?"

"Caller: My daughter is cold!...My daughter -- I think she's dead."

Just how often this happens nationwide is not exactly known, but pro-lifers suspect the number is high.

According to Operation Rescue, The Coalition for Life St. Louis reported that ambulances were seen at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in St. Louis 61 times in 2016.

"We consider the St. Louis Planned Parenthood to be the most dangerous abortion facility in the country," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "It is troubling to think what might be going on inside that facility that would require hospitalizing one woman after another. The fact that Planned Parenthood is not only injuring women, but lacks the facilities to manage the regular stream of life-threatening botched abortions is an indication that something is very wrong there."

The release of the Operation video comes as Congress prepares to vote on legislation to defund the abortion giant.

"We understand that the incidents shown in the video represent just a fraction of life-threatening abortion complications that women experience because of Planned Parenthood," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "If they want to maim and kill women along with their babies — something the majority of Americans find abhorrent — it certainly shouldn't be done with the blessing of our hard-earned tax dollars."

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood gets $500 million a year in government funding.

With Republicans controlling both legislatures in 32 states and the U.S. Capitol, pro-lifer legislators on the state and federal level are moving to strip taxpayer dollars from the nation's largest abortion provider.

A vote on defunding Planned Parenthood is expected soon.

Operation Rescue urges pro-life supporters to contact their Congressmen and Senators immediately and tell them to #DefundPlanned Parenthood as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, CBN News contacted Planned Parenthood for a response to the video but we have not received comment.

