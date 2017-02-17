Ashton Kutcher's Emotional Testimony on Trafficking: 'I've Seen Things No Person Should'

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who co-founded an international anti-human trafficking organization, is working with Congress to end modern day slavery.



Earlier this week Kutcher went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to push for more progress on combating human trafficking.

He is the co-founder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children. It's an organization that uses software to end slavery.

"As part of my anti-trafficking work, I've met victims in Russia; I've met victims in India; I've met victims that have been trafficked from Mexico, victims from New York and New Jersey and all across our country. I've been on FBI raids where I've seen things that no person should ever see," Kutcher said.

Kutcher praised the committee for its bipartisan cooperation on the issue.

"Slavery seems to come up as one of these issues that we can all agree upon and I applaud you for your agreement and I believe in you and your leadership and your ability to take us out of it," he said.

During his 15-minute testimony, Kutcher stressed the importance of using technology as a tool to end human trafficking.

"It's working. In six months, with 25 percent of our users reporting, we've identified over 6,000 trafficking victims, 2,000 of which are minors," he said.

"This tool has enhanced 4,000 law enforcement officials in 900 agencies. And we're reducing the investigation time by 60 percent," he said of a software tool called "Spotlight."

Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker called Kutcher's work "inspirational."

"Thankful for Ashton Kutcher and the work @thorn is doing to rescue trafficking victims. It was great to have him on the Hill today," Corker tweeted.

Kutcher, Corker, Sens. Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio all wore red "X" pins, a symbol to bring awareness to human trafficking.