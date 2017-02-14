Billy Graham's Best Advice for a Marriage that Will Last a Lifetime

Evangelist Billy Graham and his wife Ruth were happily married for more than 63 years.

While that may be quite a feat in today's world, Graham says a long-lasting marriage is possible when grace is the foundation.

"Ruth and I don't have a perfect marriage, but we have a great one," he wrote in his 1997 autobiography, Just As I Am.

Ruth passed away in 2007 at the age of 87.

While most people believe relationships are all about being compatible, Graham says its about being "happily incompatible."

"If two people agree on everything, one of them is unnecessary," he says.

The evangelist discourages people from idolizing their partner and striving for fairytales.

"Being human, not one of us will ever have a relationship with another person that doesn't have a wrinkle or a wart on it somewhere." He said, "The unblemished ideal exists only in 'happily ever after' fairytales."

Graham believes it all starts with putting God at the center of your relationships and allowing him to rule.

"God can help you begin to rebuild your marriage and your life if you will let Him rule in your life," he says.