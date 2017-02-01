Bob Goff: 'Get Back to Building the Rocket Ship that Was Supposed to be Your Life'

Bob Goff calls himself a "recovering lawyer" because after practicing law for 25 years, then becoming the Hon. Consul to Uganda, he gave up his law firm to pursue writing and speaking full time.

He says the best part has been connecting with so many people who are on a terrific adventure as well.

Bob is the author of Love Does: Discover a Secretly Incredible Life in an Ordinary World. He's also the founder of an organization of the same name which turns love into action, providing education and resources to children living in the world's conflict zones.

Bob Goff talks with Gordon Robertson about Love Does on Friday's 700 Club.

Bob has inspired millions to dream big and make life more awesome. He is driven by a desire to help others unlock their potential to love and be loved greater.

What goals and dreams have you been putting off out of fear or the thought that you can't do it, that it's too hard? Chances are, Bob could talk you out of those thoughts and send you charging into your next adventure.

