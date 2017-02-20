Catholic Charismatics Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Renewal

Charismatics from around the world gathered this weekend at The Ark and the Dove Retreat Center about 15 miles north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Participants were celebrating the birth of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, which took place there 50 years ago when the Holy Spirit fell on more than two dozen college students and professors from Duquesne University.

"What happened 50 years ago here is still significant because a grace of the Holy Spirit was released that's flowing into the entire church and across every nation and it's a grace bringing holiness, renewal and a passion for mission," Michelle Moran, a leading Catholic Charismatic, said.

Those at the anniversary celebration unveiled a special cross outside The Ark and the Dove dedicated to worldwide renewal.