Country Music Performer Reveals Secret Sin That Nearly Destroyed His Life

Country music performer Dave Robbins once thought his marriage — and his life — were essentially over. The founding member of the band Blackhawk had fallen into a “pit” of sin, straying outside of his marriage and facing other related struggles.

“Fifteen months ago I thought my life was over, I thought my marriage was over,” he said in a recent “I Am Second” video. “I grew up in church, knew about the Bible, knew about Jesus, but I didn’t feel saved. I felt separated, ashamed and full of guilt and full of fear.”

Robbins explained that he has had a lifetime of struggles with temptation, including alcohol, sex and pornography. But it was when his secret infidelity spun out of control that he almost lost everything.

“I had run out of lies and my wife figured out what was going on,” he said. But Robbins said he eventually found redemption, asking God to rescue him — and, as a result, his marriage and family were preserved.

Robbins’ wife, Mary Lynn, also appeared in the heartbreaking video, explaining the immense pain she felt upon learning about her husband’s betrayal. In the end, though, she chose to forgive him.

“As painful as it was, as heartbreaking as it was, I still knew that I would be committed to my marriage vows,” she said. “I knew I had to forgive him and I was going to have to walk out that forgiveness.”

Watch the video below:

—

Other Must-Read Stories:

– Check Out the Christian Grammy Winners You Might Have Missed in the Media

– Country Singer Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Bible Verse After 8-Year-Old Daughter is Released from Hospital

– Pastor Claims His Sermons Cost Him His Job, but the Government Has a Totally Different Explanation

– Actor Chris Pratt Reveals the ‘Great Bible Verse’ He Relies on for Strength

Billy Hallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.