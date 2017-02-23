Dylann Roof Plotted a Second Massacre, but Then This Happened

New court documents reveal that Dylann Roof, the man found guilty of shooting and killing nine people at a Charleston church in 2015, had plans to target another church too.

The evidence shows Roof exited the interstate and drove toward Branch AME church in Summerville after the massacre at Emanuel AME.

The pastor of Branch AME, Rev. Rufus Berry, said he canceled Bible study that night because he was late getting off from his regular job.

He said he was shocked to learn through news reports that his church had been Roof's target as well.

"I'm still trying to digest this. I'm trying to get through it," Berry said Wednesday, moments before heading to the very Bible study class that was canceled the night of the shootings.

"I thank God that he had us protected," Berry said.

He added that he would hate to know what the outcome would have been if the Bible study hadn't been canceled that night.

In December, a jury convicted Roof of 33 federal charges for killing nine Bible study goers in cold blood as they prayed.

State prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Roof on murder charges. No date has been set for that state trial, which had been indefinitely postponed during the federal case against him.