Fundraising Efforts Underway for Vandalized US Jewish Cemeteries

JERUSALEM, Israel – Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

The vandalism came less than a week after a similar incident in St. Louis, Missouri.

The mayor of Philadelphia says authorities are doing everything possible to find those responsible.

A Muslim crowd-funding effort to support the cemetery in Missouri raised more than $136,000.

Organizers say they will use some of the money to help in Philadelphia too.