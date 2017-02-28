Fundraising Efforts Underway for Vandalized US Jewish Cemeteries

02-28-2017
JERUSALEM, Israel – Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.
The vandalism came less than a week after a similar incident in St. Louis, Missouri.
The mayor of Philadelphia says authorities are doing everything possible to find those responsible.
A Muslim crowd-funding effort to support the cemetery in Missouri raised more than $136,000.
Organizers say they will use some of the money to help in Philadelphia too.