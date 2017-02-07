Get Advice from a Man Who's Stayed Married for 81 Years

Staying married is easy, says 100-year-old Horace Ricks.

Pressed for advice, the veteran of eight decades of marriage said, "Well...you just stay quiet."

His 99-year-old blushing bride, Beatrice, said the key is commitment.

The pair from Callahan, Florida, celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary recently. They'll be recognized on Feb. 11 as the the longest married couple in America, based on some 200 submissions to the Worldwide Marriage Encounter ministry.

The couple met in Mississippi and married on Christmas day in 1935. According to Christian News Wire, they have have two children, nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

"It is truly a privilege and honor to recognize Horace Allen and Beatrice Ricks for their commitment to marriage," said Joe & Sue Talarico and Fr. Tom Ogg, the United States Ecclesial Team for WWME.