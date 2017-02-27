How Colorado Churches Are Changing Immigrants' Lives

Colorado churches are stepping up to help immigrants in need.



Some of these churches are becoming safe havens, opening their doors to offer prayer and protection to undocumented immigrants.



Many of them are uncertain of their future following President Trump's controversial immigration policies, and even face deportation.

"We have a Spanish congregation, an Indonesian congregation, we have the American congregation. So we have people from all over the world," said Pastor Gordon Anic of Arvada's Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



While many Christians are concerned about proper vetting, for some, for Bobbi Furer, a Jew, this situation is personal.



"I understand vetting and there has to be some - but you know, my family? I lost my family in the Holocaust and when the SS St. Louis came around, with Jews from Germany that were seeking refuge, and Roosevelt would not let them in. That happened to us," she said.

Others say helping people regardless of their legal status is what Christians are supposed to do.

"Immigrants are welcomed in a Christian church? I think it's a shame that we even have to say that," one pastor said.

"I had a man say to me yesterday, 'If I get arrested, can I ask you to help take care of my kids?' When somebody says that to you, in America, are you kidding me?"



For many families, these churches are the only places they can find shelter and the love of Christ.

