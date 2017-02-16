Hundreds Expected to Participate in 'Day Without Immigrants'

Immigrants across the nation are planning to skip work, class, and boycott businesses on Thursday.



The national "Day Without Immigrants" is a protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

President Donald Trump has promised to increase deportation of illegals, build a wall along the Mexican border, and temporarily ban refugees from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers say they want to show how critical foreign-born people are to the U.S. economy.

"We are all one," said Spanish-American chef Jose Andres. "We should not be fighting among each other, we should all be working together to keep moving the country forward."

Andres will close his Washington, D.C. restaurants after employees asked for his support in the protest.

Other boycotts are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Austin and New York City.

Restaurants will either close their doors or offer limited services.

Health food chain Sweetgreen announced it will close 18 stores located in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area.

"Our diversity is what makes this family great, and we respect our team members' right to exercise their voice in our democracy," Sweet Green said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope you understand our commitment to our people."

School districts like Albuquerque Public Schools are urging parents to keep their children in school today.

"We respectfully ask all parents to acknowledge that students need to be in class every day to benefit from the education they are guaranteed and to avoid falling behind in school and life," principals with school system wrote to parents.

Students who take part in the protest will receive an unexcused absence.

Hundreds of workers and families are expected to participate.

