Lawmakers Stand By as Assisted Suicide Bill Takes Effect

D.C.'s "Death With Dignity Act" went into effect last week, which allows terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a physician.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate presented a joint resolution condemning the measure, but leaders chose not to schedule a vote on the issue. As a result, the Death With Dignity Act passed with ease and will soon be implemented in D.C. area hospitals.

Congressman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls the situation a "missed opportunity."

"This was an unfortunate missed opportunity to defend the sanctity of life at all stages," Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio told WORLD. "I'm disappointed that this didn't come to the floor for a vote."

Sen. Jamse Lankford, R-Okla., agrees and believes assisted suicide will be used to abuse the poor, elderly, and disabled.

"Loosely written assisted-suicide laws are a recipe for abuse against the disabled, elderly, and the poor," Lankford said in a statement. "I'm disappointed that Congress did not act on a resolution of disapproval for D.C.'s assisted-suicide bill. There are significant consequences to this law that have far-reaching implications for how we care for vulnerable people."

Physician-assisted suicide may now be legal in the nation's capital, but it will take months before doctors will be allowed to administer deadly drugs to patients. However, assisted suicide advocates are already seeking to expand the practice. Nearly half of state legislatures are considering legalizing assisted suicide.

Congress still has a chance to the block the law, but critics are still questioning why lawmakers did not stop it in the first place.

"This was definitely a missed opportunity and we're disappointed Congress didn't take advantage of it," said Andrew Guernsey, a legislative assistant for the Family Research Council. "But we'll continue to support efforts moving forward that Congress doesn't fail in its duty to stop this harmful law."