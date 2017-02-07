‘God is GREAT’ – Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith Holds Daughter Born 5 Months Premature for First Time

Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith finally got to hold his newborn daughter more than a month after she was born premature.
Yesterday, Smith posted a photo of him holding his tiny daughter, Dakota, born five months premature last month, saying the day was one of the “greatest” of his life.
“GOD IS GREAT!” Smith wrote.
Last month, Smith and his wife, Jewel asked fans to pray for their daughter, who was only 1 pound when she was born.
.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news. pic.twitter.com/efNsDANUo8
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 7, 2017
Since then, Smith has been posting updates on Dakota to social media. Three weeks ago, he posted a photo of one of his older daughters, Demi, looking into an incubator at her younger sister.
Family is a common theme for Smith, who is always posting photos of his brood online.
Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.