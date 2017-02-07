Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
Faithwire

‘God is GREAT’ – Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith Holds Daughter Born 5 Months Premature for First Time

02-07-2017

Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith finally got to hold his newborn daughter more than a month after she was born premature.

Yesterday, Smith posted a photo of him holding his tiny daughter, Dakota, born five months premature last month, saying the day was one of the “greatest” of his life.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Star Asks for Prayers for Daughter Born 5 Months Premature

“GOD IS GREAT!” Smith wrote.

 

Last month, Smith and his wife, Jewel asked fans to pray for their daughter, who was only 1 pound when she was born.

 

Since then, Smith has been posting updates on Dakota to social media. Three weeks ago, he posted a photo of one of his older daughters, Demi, looking into an incubator at her younger sister.

 

 

My loves... #KotaBear #SlimDem

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

Family is a common theme for Smith, who is always posting photos of his brood online.

 

Me n my boo JuJu

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

 

 

#FBF this past summer with my ladies!

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

Read More:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Star Asks for Prayers for Daughter Born 5 Months Premature

‘God is Good’ – Michigan Coach Finally Able to Bring Preemie Newborn Home

Halloween Babies are Representing America’s Favorite Superheroes

Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.

 

 

 

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles