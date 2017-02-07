‘God is GREAT’ – Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith Holds Daughter Born 5 Months Premature for First Time

Cleveland Cavaliers Star J.R. Smith finally got to hold his newborn daughter more than a month after she was born premature.

Yesterday, Smith posted a photo of him holding his tiny daughter, Dakota, born five months premature last month, saying the day was one of the “greatest” of his life.

“GOD IS GREAT!” Smith wrote.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Last month, Smith and his wife, Jewel asked fans to pray for their daughter, who was only 1 pound when she was born.

Since then, Smith has been posting updates on Dakota to social media. Three weeks ago, he posted a photo of one of his older daughters, Demi, looking into an incubator at her younger sister.

My loves... #KotaBear #SlimDem A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Family is a common theme for Smith, who is always posting photos of his brood online.

Me n my boo JuJu A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

#FBF this past summer with my ladies! A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Faithwire Staff

Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.