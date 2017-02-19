Naghmeh Abedini Gets Behind Movement That Combats Domestic Violence

Naghmeh Abedini, the wife of Pastor Saeed Abedini, is getting behind a social media movement working to combat domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The "#50dollarsnot50shades" campaign counters the recent release of the film "50 Shades Darker".

"These kinds of movies and the porn industry promote a culture of abuse that is so dark and evil and it feeds into serious social issues such as domestic violence, child pornography (and child abuse) as well as human trafficking and slavery," Abedini wrote on her Facebook page.

"An analysis of the first book found that the so-called romantic relationship between Christian and Ana was characterized by intimate partner violence. Using the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definitions, researchers found that emotional abuse and sexual violence were pervasive throughout, noting that emotional abuse was present 'in nearly every interaction,' wrote Caitlin Roper of the Huffington Post. "This was evidenced in stalkings, such as tracking Ana's movements via phone and computer technology, limiting Ana's social involvement, intimidation, and threats."

The campaign is asking people to donate $50 to a woman's shelter instead of spending that money to see the film, which was released earlier this week.

Nagmeh asked her followers to donate to a local Boise woman's shelter called Safe Place ministries.

"I will be donating $50 to the local woman's shelter. I encourage you all to do the same as you feel led," she wrote.

Naghmeh brought nationwide attention to her husband's imprisonment by advocating for his release from an Iranian prison between 2012-2015.

The pastor, a former Muslim, said he was jailed for being a Christian and refusing to renounce his faith.