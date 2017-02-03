NASA Probes Space Twins to Answer This Perplexing Question

Nasa has discovered an unconventional way to answer the perplexing question of how space travel affects the human body.

The space program has been monitoring identical twins, both of whom are astronauts, to see the differences in their health.

Scott and Mark Kelley have both spent time in space. Scott has spent 520 days in space while Mark has only spent 53 days on space missions.

"The greatest importance of the study is to show that we can do it," says team member Andrew Feinberg, a geneticist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "I don't think people realized it would be so easy to do genomics on astronauts in space."

The preliminary study is not yet complete but it finds that gene-expression shifts after traveling a year in space.

Scott spent 340 days in space recently, returning home in March of 2016.

Researchers took biological samples of Scott and Mark before, during and after Scott's recent mission, to see how the body was affected by long periods in space.

The results published in Nature, show that Scott had less of a chemical that regulates blood sugar after meals.

He also had a slight reduction in speed and accuracy in brain tests.

Scott suffered a decline in bone formation during the second half of his mission, but according to the New York Post, after a bout of heavy exercise, he was able to gain it back along with muscle health.

Scientists are now trying to figure out if the mission triggered mystery gene expression.

After sequencing the twins' genomes scientists found that each twin had hundreds of unique mutations.

"RNA (transcriptome) sequencing showed more than 200,000 RNA molecules that were expressed differently between the twins," a spokesperson said. "They will look closer to see if a 'space gene' could have been activated while Scott was in space."

Scientists said they are unsure if the results indicate that genes are sensitive to changing environments.