Not A Typo: Doc Says 'Religious Conversion' Changed Him From Pro-Life To Pro-Abortion

In what might appear to be a misprint, a Mississippi doctor, who says he's a Christian, said a religious awakening changed his mind about abortion-causing him to favor the procedure. In fact, he became such a proponent, he chose to perform abortions himself.

In an interview with The New York Times abortion doctor Willie J. Parker described his "conversion" from a Christian who was opposed to abortion to one who has maintained his faith, but now holds the opposite view about abortion.

"I had to come to a crisis moment regarding a religious understanding that left me unable to help women when I felt deeply for their situation," Parker explained. "So I needed to convert from a religious understanding that left me paralyzed to act on my deepest sense of connection to one that empowered me to do what I felt to be the right thing. It felt as life-altering for me to move from being unable to do abortions to being able to do them as it did to move from being a nonbeliever to becoming a believer."

In his book, "Life's Work," a memoir to be published in April, Parker admits abortion is a life-ending procedure. However, he says the life of the mother is more important that that of her unborn child.

"Here's the thing: Life is a process, not an event," Parker said, "If I thought I was killing a person, I wouldn't do abortions. A fetus is not a person; it's a human entity. In the moral scheme of things, I don't hold fetal life and the life of a woman equally. I value them both, but in the precedence of things, when a woman comes to me, I find myself unable to demote her aspirations because of the aspirations that someone else has for the fetus that she's carrying."

Parker, an African-American, says forcing a woman to keep a child she doesn't want, is akin to slavery.

"I come from a heritage of people who know what it's like to have your life controlled by somebody else," he said. "What's most proximate to that reality right now is the direct control of women's bodies and their reproduction, because if you don't control your reproduction, you don't control anything else about your life."

Although black women get a disproportionate number of abortions, Parker rejects the notion of "black genocide." He said, "The biggest insult is the notion that there's such a thing as a black genocide, as if the people who care about abortion really care about black women and black babies."

Parker said during an abortion he tries to lighten the mood and sometimes discusses Alabama football, because he says "in Alabama, football is larger than life."

The New York Times interview follows Parker's op-ed piece, "Why I Provide Abortions," published in 2015.