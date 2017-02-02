One Nation Under God? Most Americans Don't Care

The phrase "In God We Trust" may be a staple on American currency, but most Americans don't think the Christian faith has much to do with being an American.

A Pew Research Center report on national identity surveyed thousands of people, asking them what it means to be an American. The Christian faith was at the very bottom of that list.

Some 51 percent said Christianity was somewhat important in order to be "truly American." Only one-third said Christianity was "very important" to national identity.

While nearly 71 percent of Americans identify themselves as Christians, certain denominations hold their faith to national identity as more important than others. According to the study, most white evangelical protestants believe their faith is very important to be a true patriot.