Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Pence Gets West Point Cheers for 2 Very Different Reasons

02-10-2017
mikepence4ap

Vice President Mike Pence visited West Point on Thursday to give a speech in honor of the first African-American to graduate from the academy, but led off his speech by granting amnesty to certain cadets. 

Politico reports Pence used his executive authority to grant amnesty for minor offenses to the cadets, which was met with major applause. 

The vice president also received loud cheers after his discussion over Donald Trump's new push against ISIS. 

"Make no mistake about it: President Trump and this administration and this country will not rest until these enemies are destroyed and our nation is safe again," Pence said.

 

 

Here are several of Pence's tweets highlighting the visit's focus on honoring African Americans in uniform:

 

 

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles