Pence Gets West Point Cheers for 2 Very Different Reasons

Vice President Mike Pence visited West Point on Thursday to give a speech in honor of the first African-American to graduate from the academy, but led off his speech by granting amnesty to certain cadets.

Politico reports Pence used his executive authority to grant amnesty for minor offenses to the cadets, which was met with major applause.

The vice president also received loud cheers after his discussion over Donald Trump's new push against ISIS.

"Make no mistake about it: President Trump and this administration and this country will not rest until these enemies are destroyed and our nation is safe again," Pence said.

Last, know that @POTUS and I will always support our troops, not second-guess them, & we'll never call their service or sacrifice a failure. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 10, 2017

Here are several of Pence's tweets highlighting the visit's focus on honoring African Americans in uniform:

Grateful to join @WestPoint_USMA to award the Henry O. Flipper award and honor a few inspiring heroes who have overcome tremendous hurdles. pic.twitter.com/yPZML5TX1u — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 10, 2017