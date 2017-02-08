Planned Parenthood Pressured Clinics to Meet Abortion Quotas, Former Employees Say

Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, demanded its clinics meet monthly sales quotas of abortions and rewarded employees with pizza parties and paid time off for reaching their goals, according to former employees. Clinics that did not reach their abortion quotas, were subjected to "corrective action plans."

Two women who used to work for Planned Parenthood -- one a former manager and the other a nurse -- revealed the company policy in a video for the pro-life group Live Action.

"I trained my staff the way that I was trained, which was to really encourage women to choose abortion; to have it at Planned Parenthood, because it counts towards our goal," explained Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood manager. "It sounds kind of crazy, but pizza is a motivator (for getting abortion numbers up)."

According to Thayer, Planned Parenthood had techniques for pressuring financially distressed women into abortions.

"If they'd say, 'I'm not able to pay (my bill) today,' then we would say something like, 'Well, if you can't pay $10 today, how are you going to take care of a baby? Have you priced diapers? Do you know how much it costs to buy a car seat? Where would you go for help? There's no place in Storm Lake (or whatever town they were in), you know, where you can get help as a pregnant mom. So really, don't you think your smartest choice is termination?'" Thayer explained.

Former Planned Parenthood nurse, Marianne Anderson says she felt like selling abortions was often more important than treating people.

"We were told on a regular basis that, 'You have a quota to meet to keep this clinic open," said Anderson.

Live Action president and founder, Lila Rose, questions why Planned Parenthood has quotas for abortion but none for adoption or pre-natal care--calling on lawmakers to take action against the abortion giant.

"Planned Parenthood makes a profit off women in the midst of their most difficult experiences and incentivizes its staff to take the lives of children in the womb with pizza parties, paid time off, and lunches with upper management. It's time to redirect our tax money toward local health clinics that actually provide real care to women, instead of to Planned Parenthood, a corporation focused on upping its abortion numbers," Rose told LifeNews.com.

.@PPact doesn’t have quotas for adoptions or prenatal care, but it has quotas for abortions. Full video here: https://t.co/i8IXGFDVim pic.twitter.com/YEDqczgKPh — Live Action (@LiveAction) February 7, 2017

"I anticipate Planned Parenthood will respond as it usually does by denying the findings of this investigation," said Rose.