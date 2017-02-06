Pro-Football's Benjamin Watson Stands Up for Life, Gives His View on 'Black Lives Matter'

Balitmore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson made a statement on Facebook this week regarding abortion during the beginning of Black History Month, arguing that black lives do not matter when we support the "termination" of black unborn children.

Watson outlined other points in his post regarding the black community, calling on everyone to do more than just learn about black heritage during one month out of the year.

"Black lives DON'T matter when some politicians enable generational dependency, stifling individual responsibility while others completely deny the importance of programs that are needed to help the marginalized," Watson posted.

"A crutch is the vital friend of the injured, its ultimate purpose to one day be laid aside as its former dependent walks on their own. If it oversteps its purpose the user will no longer feel the need to walk. Erroneously, they may not even think they can ever do so. Consequently, a stagnant, hopeless life seems to matter less," Watson said.

"Black lives DON'T matter when fathers selfishly abandon their children and their children's mothers, teaching them that family is not a priority, and almost ensuring the cycle will repeat itself. A strong foundation gives children the fortitude to weather the storms they are sure to face throughout their lives," Watson also said.

He went on to say that "when it comes to race and ethnicity, the dining room in our homes is just as important as the court room in evoking true lasting improvement."

So far Watson's post has recieved 792 shares.