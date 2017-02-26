Tables Turned in the Case of an Atheist Teacher, Several Students, and a Church Invitation

A Florida teacher is under investigation for accusing her Christian students of harassing her by inviting her to church.

Susan Creamer posted in the Atheists of Bay County Facebook page saying she feels "bullied and harassed" by her students.

"There is a bevy of boys in one of my classes (middle school) who are taking turns either inviting me to their church or leaving (anonymously) flyers inviting me to church events," she said in the post. "Every time any child sneezes, they loudly say 'God bless you!' and look in my direction."

Creamer said their behavior was "intolerable" and called her students "little cretins" and "NO GOOD."

According to The Destin Log, Creamer made the statement on the group's "closed" Facebook page, but a screen shot of the statement made its way to the school board.

Bay District Schools spokeswoman Karen Tucker told the Northwest Florida Daily News that it was against school policy for teachers to criticize their students. Now, Creamer is under investigation for violating school policy.

"Our students are protected," Tucker said. "If that happens it violates all kinds of things, (including) the code of ethics from the Department of Education.

The Department of Education also released a statement condemning Creamer's actions.

"Teachers are encouraged and trained, to keep clear boundaries between their personal and professional lives to ensure that the classroom remains a neutral and supportive environment," the statement reads. We do not condone the use of disparaging comments about our students in any form, on any social media platform or in any school."

Jeromy Henderson, a member of the Atheists of Bay County Facebook page calls the investigation a "witch hunt."

"It is it has turned into a modern-day witch hunt," Henderson said. "The group is closed. It was never meant for public consumption. She was just looking for advice from the group on how to deal with students she felt were harassing her. Yes, her terminology was off-putting, but she was just looking for advice about how to deal with them. She'd already been to her principal and was not getting results."

However, Tucker says it does not matter if the group is closed or not.

"I don't think it matters (if the page is closed), because eventually someone else is going to see it posted, which is what happened," Tucker said. "People were re-posting. If you said things on there, which she did, about students, no, I don't think it matters."