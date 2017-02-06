'Take One Down... Put a Hundred Back Up': Town Protests Christian Flag Removal

A Mississippi town has rallied in protest after their mayor removed a Christian flag following the threat of a lawsuit by an atheist group.

More than 100 supporters reportedly came together Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rienzi, Mississippi, where the group waved Christian flags.

"There just comes a point in time when you've got to be politically incorrect and take a stand," organizer Kevin Nelms said, according to WREG.

"We're not gonna let other people, or a foundation, or anybody else up in Wisconsin tell us that we can't fly our flag!" he said. "You're gonna take one down; we're gonna put a hundred back up."

"As a proud American, but number one, as a proud Christian, I came today to stand up for the Lord and stand up for our freedom," said Susan Woodruff, a rally participant.

Mayor Walter Williams said he took down the flag after he received a letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation, which is based in Wisconsin. It threatened a $500,000 dollar lawsuit against Williams for the flag.

"I never dreamed that something like this would have happened in a town this small, but it happened," the mayor said.

The town has hired an attorney and will discuss its next steps at a meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

"We're gonna fly that flag again," Williams said. "And I'm hoping it's not going to be long."

Rienzi is located in the northeastern part of Mississippi.